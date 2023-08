MARIETTA, GA. — Atlanta Property Group (APG) has purchased 1900 West Oak, a 50,000-square-foot industrial building located at 1900 W. Oak Circle in Marietta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. Built in 1990 roughly two miles from I-75, the facility was 50 percent leased at the time of sale and features 12 dock-high doors and 20-foot clear heights. The property is APG’s 12th distribution facility purchased since 2022. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.