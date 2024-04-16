Atlanta United Announces $23M Headquarters Expansion in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, GA. — Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United has announced plans for a $23 million expansion to its Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground headquarters facility in Marietta, roughly 20 miles northwest of Atlanta. The two-story, 20,000-square-foot addition will connect to the east wing of the existing facility and feature 4,000 square feed designated for its second team (ATL UTD 2) and the club’s five Academy teams.

The space will also feature a dedicated gym, locker room and office space for Atlanta United’s six development teams and 20-plus staff members, as well as a dedicated classroom, two new digital content studios, a new podcast and esports studio and a press conference room.

The expansion will bring the total footprint of the facilities to 50,000 square feet, with a total investment of $85 million. Completion of the project is scheduled for summer 2025.