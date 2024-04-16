Thursday, April 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Upon completion, the Atlanta United's expanded facilities will total 50,000 square feet in Marietta, Ga.
DevelopmentGeorgiaOfficeSoutheast

Atlanta United Announces $23M Headquarters Expansion in Marietta, Georgia

by John Nelson

MARIETTA, GA. — Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United has announced plans for a $23 million expansion to its Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground headquarters facility in Marietta, roughly 20 miles northwest of Atlanta. The two-story, 20,000-square-foot addition will connect to the east wing of the existing facility and feature 4,000 square feed designated for its second team (ATL UTD 2) and the club’s five Academy teams.

The space will also feature a dedicated gym, locker room and office space for Atlanta United’s six development teams and 20-plus staff members, as well as a dedicated classroom, two new digital content studios, a new podcast and esports studio and a press conference room.

The expansion will bring the total footprint of the facilities to 50,000 square feet, with a total investment of $85 million. Completion of the project is scheduled for summer 2025.

You may also like

NorthPoint Development Breaks Ground on 954,701 SF Industrial...

Sherman Associates Completes $34M Affordable Housing Development in...

Northern Builders to Construct Two Industrial Build-to-Suits at...

Cherry Health, Woda Cooper to Build 56-Unit Affordable...

Bannon Investments Sells Natomas Corporate Center in Sacramento...

Carr Properties Acquires Vacant Office Building for Multifamily...

JLL Arranges $290M Construction Loan for Uptown Dallas...

HLCI to Develop 246,310 SF Industrial Project in...

REOC San Antonio Negotiates 11,177 SF Office Lease...