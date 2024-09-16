Monday, September 16, 2024
Atlantic Aviation Signs 26,608 SF Office Lease in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Atlantic Aviation has signed a 26,608-square-foot office lease in Plano. The provider of aircraft ground support services will occupy a full floor at Granite Park 6, a 422,109-square-foot building that was completed in 2023. Ryan Hoopes and Tom Sutherland of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Jimenez, Burson Holman and Elizabeth Fortado represented the landlord, Granite Properties, which owns the property in partnership with Raleigh-based REIT Highwoods Properties, on an internal basis. The deal brings the building to 26 percent occupancy.

