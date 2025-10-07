Atlantic Capital Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Woodford Square Shopping Center in Chesapeake, Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the $12.1 million sale of Woodford Square, an 85,323-square-foot shopping center located in the Hampton Roads city of Chesapeake. Harbor Freights anchors the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar General, Hair Cuttery, Roses Discount Store, Dragon China Restaurant and Med Emporium, among others.

Fred Victor of Atlantic Capital represented the seller, New York-based Moxie Equities, in the transaction. The buyer was United Properties.