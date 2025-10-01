Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Twelve Oaks in Savannah was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants inlcuding Publix, Five Guys and J. Parker Ltd.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Atlantic Capital Negotiates $38.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the $38.9 million sale of Twelve Oaks, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 5500 Abercorn St. in Savannah. Publix has anchored the 104,915-square-foot center since 1992. Fred Victor of Atlantic Capital represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

Twelve Oaks was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Bonefish Grill, J. Parker Ltd., LensCrafters, Five Guys and Starbucks Coffee.

You may also like

Realterm Buys 34.1-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Weitzman Brokers Sale of 9,695 SF Retail Strip...

Mallory & Evans to Develop $95M Mixed-Use Community...

American Landmark Acquires 402-Unit Apartment Community in Jacksonville

JLL Brokers $49.5M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $25M Sale of Shopping...

Netherworld Haunted House Opens for 29th Season in...

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $26M in Financing for Blue...

Zelco Properties, AGW Partners Buy 34,000 SF Retail...