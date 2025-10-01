Atlantic Capital Negotiates $38.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the $38.9 million sale of Twelve Oaks, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 5500 Abercorn St. in Savannah. Publix has anchored the 104,915-square-foot center since 1992. Fred Victor of Atlantic Capital represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

Twelve Oaks was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Bonefish Grill, J. Parker Ltd., LensCrafters, Five Guys and Starbucks Coffee.