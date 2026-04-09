Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $10M Sale of Two Metro Boston Office Buildings

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the $10 million sale of two office buildings totaling 61,888 square feet in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. The buildings at 226 and 230 Lowell St. total 40,899 and 20,989 square feet, respectively, and can also support additional uses. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Danielle Turpin and John Dixon of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.