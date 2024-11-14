Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $15.1M Sale of Shopping Center in Groton, Connecticut

GROTON, CONN. — Atlantic Capital Partners, a regional brokerage firm and division of Atlantic Retail, has arranged the $15.1 million sale of Groton Shopper Mart, a 171,858-square-foot retail property in southern coastal Connecticut. Big Y Supermarket anchors the center, which was 77 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Starbucks, CVS and Chase Bank. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Donovan of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Stephen Joseph and Stephen Hassenflu, also with Atlantic Capital Partners, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.