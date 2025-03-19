Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $18M Sale of Shopping Center in North Attleboro, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the $18 million sale of a 71,927-square-foot shopping center in North Attleboro, located just outside of Providence. Grocer Stop & Shop has anchored the center, which also houses an Asian restaurant, since its completion in 1993 and remodeled its store in 2018. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Turpin of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 601-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $24.5M Land Sale in...

Kiser Group Arranges $8M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.1M Sale of Diamonds...

TFE Properties Buys 103,832 SF Shopping Center in...

Kraus-Anderson Begins $2.8M Renovation Project at Veterans Memorial...

Partnership to Open 808,000 SF First Phase of...

Dollinger Properties Sells 27,761 SF Office Building in...

Kislak Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Northern New Jersey...