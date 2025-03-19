Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $18M Sale of Shopping Center in North Attleboro, Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the $18 million sale of a 71,927-square-foot shopping center in North Attleboro, located just outside of Providence. Grocer Stop & Shop has anchored the center, which also houses an Asian restaurant, since its completion in 1993 and remodeled its store in 2018. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Turpin of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.