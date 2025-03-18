Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $22.2M Acquisition Loan for Metro Boston Retail Property

by Taylor Williams

BRAINTREE, MASS. — Atlantic Capital Partners, the debt and capital advisory arm of regional firm Atlantic Retail, has arranged a $22.2 million acquisition loan for Marketplace at Braintree, an 85,134-square-foot retail property located on the southern outskirts of Boston. The property is a three-suite condo that is currently leased to Nordstrom Rack and Ulta Beauty, and an undisclosed grocery operator has committed to leasing the third space. Stephen Joseph and Stephen Hassenflu led the Atlantic Capital team that placed the debt on behalf of the borrower, local investment firm Waterstone Properties Group. The direct lender was not disclosed.

