Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $23M Refinancing of Retail Building in Norwalk, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NORWALK, CONN. — Atlantic Capital Partners, the capital markets advisory division of regional brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, has arranged a $23 million loan for the refinancing of a retail building located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. The building at 100 Connecticut Ave. is ground-leased to Lowe’s Home Improvement on a long-term basis. Stephen Joseph and Stephen Hassenflu arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Hall Investments. The direct lender was not disclosed.

