Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $32.8M Sale of Boston Retail Center

BOSTON — Atlantic Capital Partners, a division of brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, has arranged the $32.8 million sale of The Shops at Riverwood, a 78,484-square-foot retail center in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Developed in phases by Finard Properties, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Burger King, Starbucks, Boston Medical and Planet Fitness. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce, Cole Van Gelder and Ben Starr of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

