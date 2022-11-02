REBusinessOnline

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $38.3M Sale of Metro Atlanta Shopping Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Kohl’s (pictured) and Belk both have anchored Snellville Pavilion since 2000..

SNELLVILLE, GA. — Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the sale of Snellville Pavilion, a 311,093-square-foot shopping center located in the Atlanta suburb of Snellville in Gwinnett County. Fred Victor, Justin Smith and Chris Peterson of Atlantic Capital represented the seller, Kimco Realty, and procured the New York-based buyer, United Properties, in the $38.3 million deal. Snellville Pavilion was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Kohl’s and Belk, both of which have anchored the center since 2000.

