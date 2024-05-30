Thursday, May 30, 2024
Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $41M Sale of Metro Boston Office Campus

by Taylor Williams

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the $41 million sale of The Landing at Chestnut Hill, an office campus located about six miles south of downtown Boston. The Landing at Chestnut Hill comprises four buildings totaling 117,641 square feet on a 5.3-acre site. Justin Smith, Sean Gildea, David Smookler, Chris Peterson and Danielle Donovan of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, City Realty, which plans to redevelop the property to feature a mix of uses.

