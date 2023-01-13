REBusinessOnline

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $64.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

The Shops at West End was 81 percent leased at the time of sale.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the sale of The Shops at West End, a 381,804-square-foot shopping center located southwest of downtown Minneapolis in St. Louis Park. An undisclosed buyer purchased the property for $64.8 million. Duke Realty Corp. developed The Shops at West End in 2009. The center, which was 81 percent leased at the time of sale, features 36 retail tenants as well as office space. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Cole Van Gelder of Atlantic worked with Kris Schisel and Anthony Strauss of Transwestern to arrange the transaction. The seller was also undisclosed.

