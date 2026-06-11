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Tenants at Hammock Landing in West Melbourne, Fla., include Marshalls, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Petco.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $78.5M Sale of 750,000 SF Shopping Center on Florida’s Space Coast

by John Nelson

WEST MELBOURNE, FLA. — Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the $78.5 million sale of Hammock Landing, a 750,000-square-foot power retail center located in West Melbourne, a city on Florida’s Space Coast.

Tenants at Hammock Landing include Marshalls, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Petco, Buffalo Wild Wings, AT&T, Ulta Beauty and SunTrust Bank. Target and Kohl’s shadow-anchor the property. The first phase of the center was developed in 2009, and the second phase was delivered in 2014.

Justin Smith, Sam Koonce, Dean Sands, Chris Peterson, Fred Victor and Matt Ericson of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller, a joint venture between CBL Properties and The Benchmark Group, and secured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.

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