REBusinessOnline

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 107,597 SF Shopping Center in Seekonk, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

SEEKONK, MASS. — Atlantic Capital Partners, a division of Boston-based brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, has arranged the sale of Ann & Hope Plaza, a 107,597-square-foot shopping center located in Bristol County in southern Massachusetts. Harbor Freight Tools, Petco and Bed Bath & Beyond anchor the center, which was 86 percent leased at the time of sale, though Bed Bath & Beyond plans to shutter this store as part of a larger wave of closures. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce, Cole Van Gelder and Ben Starr of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller, Massachusetts-based Seekonk Mall Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed, Rhode Island-based buyer.

