Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 166,332 SF Former Sears Building at New Hampshire Mall

NASHUA, N.H. — Atlantic Capital Partners, a division of Boston-based brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, has arranged the sale of an 166,332-square-foot former Sears building at Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, located in the southern part of New Hampshire. The building sits on 12.2 acres. Justin Smith, Sam Koonce and Cole Van Gelder of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.