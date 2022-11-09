Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 233,008 SF Former Sears Building in Salem, New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — Boston-based brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the sale of a 233,008-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by Sears in Salem, located in the southeastern part of the Granite State. The building is situated within the 1 million-square-foot Rockingham Park Mall and currently houses a Cinemark Theatres and a Dick’s Sporting Goods, which have backfilled 53 percent of the space. Justin Smith, Sam Koonce and Cole Van Gelder of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.