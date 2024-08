READING, MASS. — Locally based brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the sale of a 30,000-square-foot retail building in Reading, a northern suburb of Boston. HomeGoods occupies the entirety of the freestanding building, which sold for $5.6 million. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Matt Austin of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.