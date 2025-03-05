Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 59,687 SF Shopping Center in Yarmouth, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

YARMOUTH, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the sale of Yarmouth Shopping Center, a 59,687-square-foot retail property located near the base of Cape Cod. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the center. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce, Danielle Donovan and Matt Austin of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The property traded in conjunction with a 124,405-square-foot center in Stow, Mass., for a combined price of $26 million.

You may also like

Richmond EDA Sells, Transfers 18-Acre Site for $2.4B...

Joint Venture Secures Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in...

Sila Realty Trust Acquires Knoxville Healthcare Facility for...

TruCore Investments Purchases 81,589 SF Baton Rouge Industrial...

NJEDA Approves $64M Tax Credit for Jersey City...

IPA Brokers $26.9M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $21M Loan for Refinancing...

Greystone Provides $20.8M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...