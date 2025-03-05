Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 59,687 SF Shopping Center in Yarmouth, Massachusetts

YARMOUTH, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the sale of Yarmouth Shopping Center, a 59,687-square-foot retail property located near the base of Cape Cod. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the center. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce, Danielle Donovan and Matt Austin of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The property traded in conjunction with a 124,405-square-foot center in Stow, Mass., for a combined price of $26 million.