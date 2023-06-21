Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 64,917 SF Retail Property in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Atlantic Capital Partners, a division of Boston-based Atlantic Realty, has arranged the sale of a 64,917-square-foot retail property in Framingham, a western suburb of Boston, that is leased to grocer Stop & Shop. The site spans 7.6 acres and has an average daily traffic count of more than 68,500 vehicles. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Donovan of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

