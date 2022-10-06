Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of Former Sears Building in Newington, New Hampshire

NEWINGTON, N.H. — Boston-based brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has arranged the sale of a 127,058-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by Sears in Newington, located in the southeastern part of the Granite State. The building is situated within Fox Run Mall. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Cole Van Gelder of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.