Atlantic Capital Partners Brokers $17.5M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Cumming, Georgia

by John Nelson

CUMMING, GA. — Atlantic Capital Partners has brokered the $17.5 million sale of Sharon Greens, a Kroger-anchored shopping center located in Cumming, a northern suburb of Atlanta. Justin Smith, Fred Victor, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Donovan of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the institutional seller and secured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Built in 2001, Sharon Greens spans 98,301 square feet and was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to 21 tenants, including Kroger, Chase Bank and Heartland Dental. The property is located at the intersection of Sharon Road and Peachtree Parkway.

