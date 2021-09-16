Atlantic Capital Partners Brokers Sale of 122,876 SF Wegmans Plaza in Niagara, New York

NIAGARA, N.Y. — Atlantic Capital Partners has brokered the sale of Wegmans Plaza, a 122,876-square-foot shopping center in the Upstate New York community of Niagara. Regional grocer Wegmans anchors the property, which was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Shannon Older, Sam Koonce and Molly Lynch of Atlantic Capital Partners represented both unnamed parties in the transaction.