Atlantic Capital Partners Brokers Sale of 133,924 SF Retail Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Hampshire, Northeast, Retail

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Atlantic Capital Partners has brokered the sale of Durgin Square, a 133,924-square-foot retail center in Portsmouth, located in southern New Hampshire. Durgin Square was originally built in 1995. A 41,980-square-foot Whole Foods Market anchors the center, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods. Justin Smith, Scott Black, Sam Koonce, Molly Lynch and Ben Starr of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller and buyer in the off-market deal. Both parties requested anonymity.

