Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $10.7M Sale of Shopping Center in Hooksett, New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Boston-based brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the $10.7 million sale of a 155,820-square-foot shopping center in Hooksett, a northern suburb of Manchester. A 94,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by Kmart anchors the center, and other tenants include Applebee’s, Dollar Tree and New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet. Justin Smith, Sam Koonce and Cole Van Gelder of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller, RK Centers, and procured the buyer, Brady Sullivan Properties, in the transaction.
