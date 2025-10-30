Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $10M Sale of Metro Boston Retail Center

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the $10 million sale of 9 West Plaza, a 35,371-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Westborough, about 30 miles west of Boston. The center is home to tenants such as Dollar Tree, Chipotle Mexican Grill, PetMedic, Jersey Mike’s, FedEx and Smileland Pediatric Dentistry. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce, Danielle Turpin and Matt Ericson of Atlantic Capital represented the seller in the transaction. Will Kelleher of Kelleher Sadowsky represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.