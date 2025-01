ASHLAND, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the $21.2 million sale of a 99,601-square-foot shopping center located in the western Boston suburb of Ashland. Shaw’s Supermarket anchors the center, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Donovan of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.