Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $24.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Stratford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

STRATFORD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the $24.6 million sale of North Town Center, a 115,000-square-foot shopping center located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stratford. Big Y Supermarket has anchored North Town Center, which was 93 percent leased at the time of sale, since 2008. Other tenants include X-Golf, Town Line Liquors and Town Fair Tire. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Matt Ericson of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Stephen Joseph of Atlantic Capital arranged long-term financing for the buyer.

