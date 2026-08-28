Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $31M Sale of Manhattan Office, Retail Building

NEW YORK CITY — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners (ACP) has negotiated the $31 million sale of 893 Broadway, a 25,442-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The five-story building was fully leased at the time of sale. Mattress retailer Saatva occupies the lower-level and ground-floor retail spaces, and Chief, a private network for female executives, occupies the office space on floors two through five. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Turpin of ACP represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.