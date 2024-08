BOSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the $4 million sale of an 11,323-square-foot vacant commercial building in downtown Boston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 19-21 School St. was originally built in 1953 and can support both office and retail uses. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Matt Ericson of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.