Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $7.7M Sale of Shopping Center in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Local brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners (ACP) has arranged the $7.7 million sale of a 53,679-square-foot shopping center in Wilmington, located north of Boston. Grocer McKinnon’s Market anchors the center, which was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Danielle Turpin and John Dixon of ACP represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sale included 13.6 undeveloped, residential-zoned acres situated directly behind the center.