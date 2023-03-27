Monday, March 27, 2023
Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $70M Sale of Retail Portfolio in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Atlantic Capital Partners, a division of Boston-based Atlantic Realty, has negotiated the $70 million sale of a portfolio of four grocery-anchored retail assets in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The properties, all of which are master-leased to regional operator Stop & Shop, total 272,542 square feet and are located in the Massachusetts communities of Framingham, Malden and Swampscott, with the fourth in Bristol, R.I. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson and Sam Koonce of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

