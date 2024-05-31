Friday, May 31, 2024
Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates Sale of 38,243 SF Shopping Center in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the sale of Middlesex Marketplace, a 38,243-square-foot shopping center in Burlington, a northern suburb of Boston. Built in 2013, the property was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Smith & Wollensky, Visionworks, Ideal Image and AFC Urgent Care. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson and Matt Ericson of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

