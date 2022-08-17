Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates Sale of 95,886 SF Retail Building Leased to At Home in Metro Boston
PEABODY, MASS. — Locally based brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the sale of a 95,886-square-foot, single-tenant retail building in the northern Boston suburb of Peabody that is fully leased to Texas-based home improvement retailer At Home. The property is located just west of North Shore Mall and adjacent to a grocery-anchored shopping center. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Cole Van Gelder of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
