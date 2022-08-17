REBusinessOnline

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates Sale of 95,886 SF Retail Building Leased to At Home in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

PEABODY, MASS. — Locally based brokerage firm Atlantic Capital Partners has negotiated the sale of a 95,886-square-foot, single-tenant retail building in the northern Boston suburb of Peabody that is fully leased to Texas-based home improvement retailer At Home. The property is located just west of North Shore Mall and adjacent to a grocery-anchored shopping center. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Cole Van Gelder of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  