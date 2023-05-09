Atlantic City Development Corp. Opens 416-Bed Residence Hall at Stockton University

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City Development Co. has opened a 416-bed residence hall that will serve students at Stockton University. The six-story, 135,000-square-foot building represents the second phase of a larger development that also featured two other residence halls totaling 543 beds and a 56,000-square-foot academic center. Amenities include multiple lounges, a meeting room, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Other project partners included architect Thriven Design and Philadelphia-based engineering firm O’Donnell & Naccarato.