Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Stockton-University-Residence-Hall
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest residence hall at Stockton University in Atlantic City took place last Wednesday, May 3.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheastStudent Housing

Atlantic City Development Corp. Opens 416-Bed Residence Hall at Stockton University

by Taylor Williams

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City Development Co. has opened a 416-bed residence hall that will serve students at Stockton University. The six-story, 135,000-square-foot building represents the second phase of a larger development that also featured two other residence halls totaling 543 beds and a 56,000-square-foot academic center. Amenities include multiple lounges, a meeting room, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Other project partners included architect Thriven Design and Philadelphia-based engineering firm O’Donnell & Naccarato.

