Atlantic Cos. Inks Three Leases at 1075 Big Shanty Office Building in Kennesaw, Georgia Totaling 65,000 SF

KENNESAW, GA. — The Atlantic Cos. has announced that 1075 Big Shanty, a 72,633-square-foot office building in the northwest Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, is now fully leased following three long-term lease executions totaling nearly 65,000 square feet. FEI Group, a national network of interior finishing contractors specializing in floors and cabinetry, has signed a new lease for 14,700 square feet. The Emory Clinic has also signed a new 19,840-square-foot lease at 1075 Big Shanty. Additionally, WSP, a global engineering and professional services firm, has renewed its 30,255-square-foot lease at the property. Michael Howell, Hunter Henritze and Maia Perri of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Situated near I-75 and Kennesaw State University, 1075 Big Shanty is a one-story office building that features a modern design, full-height glass, abundant natural light and outdoor seating.