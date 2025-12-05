Friday, December 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Atlantic Cos. Inks Three Leases at 1075 Big Shanty Office Building in Kennesaw, Georgia Totaling 65,000 SF

by Abby Cox

KENNESAW, GA. — The Atlantic Cos. has announced that 1075 Big Shanty, a 72,633-square-foot office building in the northwest Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, is now fully leased following three long-term lease executions totaling nearly 65,000 square feet. FEI Group, a national network of interior finishing contractors specializing in floors and cabinetry, has signed a new lease for 14,700 square feet. The Emory Clinic has also signed a new 19,840-square-foot lease at 1075 Big Shanty. Additionally, WSP, a global engineering and professional services firm, has renewed its 30,255-square-foot lease at the property. Michael Howell, Hunter Henritze and Maia Perri of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Situated near I-75 and Kennesaw State University, 1075 Big Shanty is a one-story office building that features a modern design, full-height glass, abundant natural light and outdoor seating.

You may also like

CFG Provides $253.2M Bridge Loan for Skilled Nursing...

Mast Capital, Rockpoint Deliver 178-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts Farmers Market at...

Regus to Open 30,000 SF Coworking Space at...

Patterson Real Estate Arranges Recapitalization of 400,000 SF...

Reliable HealthCare Logistics Signs 48,600 SF Industrial Lease...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 20,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Trinity Drywall Renews 13,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Saronic to Invest $300M to Expand Shipyard in...