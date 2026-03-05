Thursday, March 5, 2026
Hillrose Market will comprise a six-building, 75,000-square-foot retail village, as well as an office building dubbed 25 Hill and an adaptive reuse of the former Roswell Police Department dubbed Station 37.
Atlantic Cos. Secures Construction Financing, Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Roswell, Georgia

by John Nelson

ROSWELL, GA. — The Atlantic Cos. has secured construction financing and commenced construction on Hillrose Market, a seven-acre mixed-use development in downtown Roswell, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The financing included debt from SouthState Bank and a revenue bond issued by the Roswell Downtown Development Authority. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged the financing.

Located adjacent to City Hall with a walking trail connection to the city’s Canton Street district, Hillrose Market will comprise a six-building, 75,000-square-foot retail village surrounding a central greenspace, as well as an office building dubbed 25 Hill along Atlanta Street and an adaptive reuse of the former Roswell Police Department dubbed Station 37 that will feature ground-floor retail space and a second-level workplace. The overall development will also include 143 luxury rental flats and 16 two-story brownstone townhomes.

Atlantic Cos. plans to deliver the project in the second half of 2027. The design-build team includes ASD | SKY (architect), Westbridge (commercial consultant), New South Construction Co. (general contractor), Kimley-Horn (civil engineer) and Crosby Design Group (interior design for the multifamily component). Bridger Properties is handling the development’s retail leasing assignment, and Cushman & Wakefield is handling office leasing.

