Atlantic Cos. to Build Hillrose Market Mixed-Use Development in Roswell, Georgia

ROSWELL, GA. — The Atlantic Cos. has received approval from the City of Roswell to build Hillrose Market, a mixed-use development in the northern Atlanta suburb of Roswell. Adjacent to City Hall with walkable trail connection to the Canton Street Historic District, Hillrose Market will transform a 7-acre site fronting Hill Street between Atlanta and Ellis streets.

Plans call for a six-building, 75,000-square-foot retail village; an office building; the adaptive reuse of the former Roswell Police Department into a mixed-use hub with ground-floor retail space and second-floor workspace; 143 luxury rental apartments; 16 for-sale brownstones; abundant surface and structured parking; and pedestrian access to downtown Roswell and surrounding trails.

Atlantic Cos. is developing Hillrose Market in a public-private partnership with the City of Roswell. ASD | SKY is leading design efforts, and The Providence Group is developing the brownstones. Westbridge is serving as commercial consultant, advising on the adaptive reuse and retail components. New South Construction Co. is the general contractor, and Kimley-Horn is the project engineer. Crosby Design Group is leading interior design services.

Construction is slated to begin next year, with completion of the first phases anticipated in 2027.