Atlantic Health Systems Signs 37,030 SF Healthcare Lease in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Atlantic Health Systems will occupy 37,030 square feet at 1125 Route 22 W. in Bridgewater.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Atlantic Health Systems has signed a 37,030-square-foot healthcare lease at Bridgewater Medical Building, a 95,000-square-foot property located at 1125 Route 22 W. in the Northern New Jersey city of Bridgewater. A joint venture between regional developer Atkins Co. and Capital Solutions Inc. acquired the building, which formerly served as the regional headquarters of Bank of America, in 2017. Bryn Cinque and Jim Bailey of Colliers International represented Atlantic Health Systems, which serves approximately 5 million people across 11 counties in New Jersey, in the lease negotiations.

