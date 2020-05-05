REBusinessOnline

Atlantic Housing Partners Delivers $14.8M Affordable Seniors Housing Facility in Palm Coast, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

PALM COAST, FLA. — Atlantic Housing Partners LLLP has opened Central Landings Senior Living, a $14.8 million affordable seniors housing community in Palm Coast. The 83-unit facility is reserved for those 62 years of age and older earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income. The property offers one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features granite countertops, CleanSteel appliances and screened-in patios. Communal amenities include a clubhouse with a dedicated senior resident activities center, pool table, business center, Amazon HUB package center, fitness center, walking trails and a dog park. The community is situated within the Palm Coast Town Center, a master-planned development that will include up to 2,500 multifamily units, 1.4 million square feet of office space and 3.4 million square feet of commercial space, including a movie theater and a hotel. The developer received $7.4 million in tax-exempt bonds through the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County and $5.2 million in equity from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corp. ConcordRents is managing the property.

