Atlantic Pacific Acquires 314-Unit Reserve at Canyon Creek Apartments in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — An affiliate of Miami-based investment firm Atlantic Pacific Cos. has acquired Reserve at Canyon Creek, a 314-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Reserve at Canyon Creek is located on the city’s northwest side and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 676 to 1,657 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a pet park. The new ownership plans to implement a multimillion-dollar renovation program that will upgrade unit interiors, enhance amenity spaces and deliver exterior building improvements. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

