Atlantic | Pacific Acquires 378-Unit Mira Loma Apartments Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Mira-Loma-Apartments-Live-Oak

Mira Loma Apartments in Live Oak totals 378 units. The property was built in 2008.

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Miami-based Atlantic | Pacific Cos. has acquired Mira Loma Apartments, a 378-unit multifamily community located in Live Oak, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Built in 2008, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 628 to 1,364 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and an indoor basketball court. Atlantic Pacific acquired the asset through its Blue Atlantic Partners Fund III, a private equity fund. The seller was not disclosed.

