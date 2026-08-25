Atlantic Pacific Buys 288-Unit Apartment Complex in Schertz, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — An affiliate of Miami-based owner-operator Atlantic Pacific Cos. has purchased The Palmera on 3009, a 288-unit apartment complex located northeast of San Antonio in Schertz. Built in 2008, the property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 597 to 1,150 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a pet park. The new ownership plans to implement capital improvements to unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.