Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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The-Palmera-on-3009-Schertz
The Palmera on 3009 in Schertz totals 288 units. The property was built in 2008.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Atlantic Pacific Buys 288-Unit Apartment Complex in Schertz, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — An affiliate of Miami-based owner-operator Atlantic Pacific Cos. has purchased The Palmera on 3009, a 288-unit apartment complex located northeast of San Antonio in Schertz. Built in 2008, the property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 597 to 1,150 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a pet park. The new ownership plans to implement capital improvements to unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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