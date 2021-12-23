Atlantic Pacific Buys 372-Unit Highland Park West Lemmon Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Miami-based Atlantic Pacific Cos. (A|P) has purchased Highland Park West Lemmon, a 372-unit apartment community in the Highland Park area of Dallas. The mid-rise building houses a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 503 to 1,749 square feet, as well as 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The amenity package consists of two pools, a fitness center, resident clubhouse and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Following this purchase, A|P now owns 16 multifamily properties in Texas totaling nearly 5,500 units.