REBusinessOnline

Atlantic Pacific Buys 372-Unit Highland Park West Lemmon Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Miami-based Atlantic Pacific Cos. (A|P) has purchased Highland Park West Lemmon, a 372-unit apartment community in the Highland Park area of Dallas. The mid-rise building houses a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 503 to 1,749 square feet, as well as 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The amenity package consists of two pools, a fitness center, resident clubhouse and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Following this purchase, A|P now owns 16 multifamily properties in Texas totaling nearly 5,500 units.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  