Atlantic Pacific Cos. Receives $112.4M Agency Refinancing for Three DFW Multifamily Properties

MIAMI — An affiliate of Miami-based investment firm Atlantic Pacific Cos. has received Freddie Mac loans totaling a $112.4 million for the refinancing of a trio of multifamily properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The financing consists of a $40 million loan for Atlantic Stonebriar, a 294-unit property located in the northern Dallas suburb of The Colony; $42.3 million in debt for Atlantic McKinney, a 343-unit community that is also located on the northern outskirts of Dallas; and a $30.2 million loan for Atlantic Station, a 324-unit development in Fort Worth. Atlantic Pacific closed the loans in conjunction with fresh debt for four other properties, three of which are located in the Atlanta area and the fourth of which is located in Cary, N.C. The seven new mortgage loans are structured with five-year terms and fixed interest rates averaging approximately 5.1 percent.