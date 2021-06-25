REBusinessOnline

Atlantic Pacific, HCDD to Build 135-Unit Mixed-Income Seniors Housing Community in Houston

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

HOUSTON — A partnership between an affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Communities and the Houston Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD) have unveiled plans for Heritage Senior Residences, a mixed-income senior living community in Houston that will replace housing lost during Hurricane Harvey. About 70 percent of the units, which will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans, will be earmarked as affordable, while the remaining units will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a fitness center, laundry facilities, clubroom, community dining area, business center, conference room, card room and a recreational deck terrace with pavilions and grills. Construction is slated for completion in late 2022. Bank of America provided a $20.5 million construction loan for the project, and Citi Community Bank provided $9.8 million in permanent financing. The capital stack also includes $14.3 million in city-appropriated disaster relief funds and $13.8 million in low-income housing tax credit equity.

