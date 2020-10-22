Atlantic | Pacific Purchases 312-Unit Multifamily Complex in Metro Atlanta

Communal amenities at The Parc at Dunwoody Apartments include a pavilion, fitness center, a playground and two pools.

DUNWOODY, GA. — Atlantic | Pacific Cos. (A|P) has purchased The Parc at Dunwoody Apartments, a 312-unit complex in Dunwoody. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 718 to 1,346 square feet. Communal amenities include a pavilion, fitness center, playground and two pools. The asset is situated at 1067 Pitts Road, 17 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The Miami-based buyer purchased the community via its equity fund, Blue Atlantic Partners Fund III. A|P affiliate Atlantic | Pacific Management will manage the property and handle the leasing efforts. A|P plans to implement a multimillion-dollar renovation to upgrade unit interiors with quartz countertops, enhance amenity spaces and improve the exterior of the community. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.