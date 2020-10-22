REBusinessOnline

Atlantic | Pacific Purchases 312-Unit Multifamily Complex in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Parc at Dunwoody Apartments include a pavilion, fitness center, a playground and two pools.

DUNWOODY, GA. — Atlantic | Pacific Cos. (A|P) has purchased The Parc at Dunwoody Apartments, a 312-unit complex in Dunwoody. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 718 to 1,346 square feet. Communal amenities include a pavilion, fitness center, playground and two pools. The asset is situated at 1067 Pitts Road, 17 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The Miami-based buyer purchased the community via its equity fund, Blue Atlantic Partners Fund III. A|P affiliate Atlantic | Pacific Management will manage the property and handle the leasing efforts. A|P plans to implement a multimillion-dollar renovation to upgrade unit interiors with quartz countertops, enhance amenity spaces and improve the exterior of the community. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  