Thursday, December 4, 2025
Westlake-Gardens-Thousand-Oaks-CA
Westlake Gardens in Thousand Oaks, Calif., offers 99,545 square feet of office space across two buildings at 2535 and 2555 Townsgate Road.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Atlantic Pearl Investments Buys Two-Building Office Campus in Thousand Oaks, California for $19.2M

by Amy Works

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — Atlantic Pearl Investments, a Ghassemieh family investment vehicle, has purchased Westlake Gardens, a two-building office campus in Thousand Oaks. A private seller sold the property for $19.2 million, or $193 per square foot. Located at 2535 and 2555 Townsgate Road, the asset offers 99,545 square feet of Class A office space. Sean Fulp, Mark Schuessler, Blake Hammerstein and Jordan Garcia of Colliers represented the seller. Jason Roth, also of Colliers, arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

