Atlantic Pearl Investments Sells 78,404 SF Multi-Tenant Office Building in Southern California

Daylight Transport, Stars Behavioral Health, DB Schenk and CraneMorley are tenants at the 78,404-square-foot office building at 1501 Hughes Way in Long Beach, Calif.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Atlantic Pearl Investments has completed the disposition of a multi-tenant office property located at 1501 Hughes Way in Long Beach. A private 1031-exchange investor purchased the asset for $16 million.

Recently renovated, the 78,404-square-foot building is 96 percent occupied by six tenants, including Daylight Transport, Stars Behavioral Health, DB Schenk and CraneMorley.

Sean Fulp, Ryan Plummer, Mark Schuessler and Ryan Tetrault of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the transaction.